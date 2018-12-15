Concern raised about Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

The Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that most of the Kashmiri political prisoners were being deprived of the basic facilities including medical aid. He said the political prisoners booked by India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate under fake charges are being denied trial and their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other which reflects political vengeance on part of the Indian authorities and poses a threat to their lives.

He said that the continued detention of Aasiya Andrabi and her two aides, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, who are in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, amounted to playing with their lives as they are not even provided the basic medical aid. He said Aasiya Andrabi is already suffering from multiple ailments and her continued detention will result in a threat to her life for which the Indian government will be responsible in case something untoward happens to her. He said the NIA without producing any concrete evidence against Aasiya Andrabi is prolonging her illegal detention on the pretext of deferment of court hearings one after another.

The spokesman deplored that similar procedure has been adopted by the NIA and ED for Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid Yousuf and businessman Zahoor Watali, who are languishing in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for past more than one year.

He said recently more than two dozen prisoners were shifted to Indian jails in violation of Indian Supreme Court guidelines. They included Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Basharat Ahmed Mir, Lateef Ahmed Rathar, Manzoor Ahmed Najar, Showkat Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Hassan Shah, Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Imtiyaz Ahmed Dar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Naseer Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Aziz Lone, Irfan Ahmed Lone, Zafar-ul-Islam Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Mir, Farooq Ahmed Butt, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Khursheed Ahmed Parray, Firdous Ahmed Parray and Shakeel Ahmed Thokar.

He said by shifting these prisoners far away from their homes has added more trouble to their family members who can’t afford to travel to the prisoners outside the occupied territory to meet their loved ones.

