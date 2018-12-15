Hurriyat leaders condemn continued bloodbath in IOK

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the continued bloodbath by Indian troops terming it genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian government and its stooges in the territory.

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred eleven Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district, today.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar described today’s Pulwama incident of forces’ violence as massacre and strongly condemned the use of brute force against peaceful protesters and organized murder of Kashmiris. He termed the action as the worst kind of brutality a human being can be subjected to. “This new definition of Indian so-called democracy where unarmed innocent civilians pumped with bullets and pellets should be a harsh slap on the face of those who still think Kashmir to be the integral part of India.”

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the indiscriminate use of force and brutality in Pulwama and said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would surely not go waste and would bring the freedom and dignity for Kashmir around the world.

The Chief Patron of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the fresh carnage by Indian troops in Pulwama. He said that the world community should take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in his statement in Srinagar, condemning the killings, said Indian forces are engaged in a well-planned and systematic genocide of people of Kashmir and are not afraid of anyone because they know that they are being protected by one or the other draconian law.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar denounced the fresh killings in Pulwama and said the men in uniform have been set free to kill and injure whoever tries to raise voice against the ongoing state terrorism. It said killing of unarmed civilians has become a norm in the territory.

Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, in a statement in Srinagar, denouncing the killings, said that India was applying all tactics to frighten Kashmiris and weaken their freedom sentiment but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He said the Pulwama carnage has exposed the real face of India. Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt, addressing a public gathering at Civil Lines in Srinagar strongly denounced the innocent killings. He said India has given a licence to its troops in Kashmir to kill and arrest innocent people.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Firdous Ahmad Shah in their statements condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth and termed it the worst kind of state terrorism. The Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Haji Mohammad Yasin Khan in a statement in Srinagar said such dance of death cannot facilitate restoration of peace.

