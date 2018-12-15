Indian troops martyr eleven Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Three-day strike commences, march in Srinagar on Monday

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred eleven Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

Three youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district. The killing of the three youth triggered massive demonstrations in the area. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing eight more youth and injuring over 250 others. Intense clashes were witnessed between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel. Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in the area. The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet services in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian and Kulgam districts to prevent people from sharing information about the prevailing situation of the territory. The authorities also suspended rail services in the occupied territory.

People including students held forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Sopore and other areas against the killings. They chanted high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops used brute force on protesters. The students of Kashmir University held funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, a three-day shutdown commenced in the occupied territory on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to register protest against the killings in Pulwama. The JRL has also called a march towards Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar on Monday to register protest against the killings. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet asked India to stop genocide in the territory. Hurriyat leaders and organizations strongly denouncing the Pulwama carnage appealed to the international community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities on the people of the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi organized a function in Srinagar, today, to observe the death anniversary of its founding leader Sofi Muhammad Akbar. A large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Advocate Bashir Ahmed Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mir Muhammad Iqbal, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi on the occasion eulogized the services and sacrifices of Sofi Akbar for the Kashmir cause.

Complete shutdown was observed in Magam town of Badgam district, today, to mark the 11th martyrdom anniversary of a youth, Zahoor Ahmed Mir.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act, to different Indian jails.

The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Hameed Lone held a meeting with the Chairperson of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament, Debbie Abrahams, in Oldham and briefed her about the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain, and Councilor, Yasmeen Dar, were also present in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...