IOK HCBA condemns shifting of Kashmiri detainees to Indian jails

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly condemned the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), to different Indian jails.

The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the jail authorities were not providing the whereabouts of the detainees to their relatives so that they could meet them in jail, where they have been lodged.

“The Bar Association has learnt that Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, who is more than 75 years of age and has been behind the bars since 2016, was shifted from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu to a jail in Haryana, India, but when his family members went to see him in the said jail, they were told that he was not lodged there. They asked the jail authorities as to where he has been lodged, but no information was given to them, he said.

The spokesman said the Bar Association maintains that shifting of Kashmiri detainees to the jails located outside the territory, by making an amendment in Public Safety Act is an extra-territorial piece of legislation, which is legally invalid. The said amendment is also contrary to the five-Judge Bench Constitutional Judgment of the Indian Supreme Court, besides Prisons Act, Prisoners Act and Jail Manual, he added.

He said the Bar Association has filed a writ petition before the High Court of the occupied territory for quashing the said amendment in which court has issued notice to the authorities for filing the reply and the matter is scheduled to come up for consideration on Monday. The Bar Association is hopeful that keeping the legal aspects of the matter in view, the amendment would be struck down by the court as unconstitutional, he added.

