JRL calls for 3-day shutdown against Pulwama killings

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for three-day shutdown against the killings in Pulwama.

The resistance leadership also called a march to Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar on Monday to register protest against the killings

Indian troops martyred ten Kashmiri youth in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district, today.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq taking in a tweet said that from today onwards for three days mourning and complete protest strike would be observed all across the occupied territory.

He said as the government of India has decided to kill Kashmiris through its armed forces, the JRL and people will march towards Badami Bagh Cantonment on Monday to ask the Indian government to kill all of them at one time rather than killing them daily.

Like this: Like Loading...