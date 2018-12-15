Mirwaiz urges India to stop killings in IOK

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has asked India to stop genocide in the territory as its policy to kill the Kashmiri people will not yield anything except further rebellion and hatred against its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this in a tweet following the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Pulwama district, today. The troops in their brutal acts of state terrorism martyred nine youth in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district, today.

The Mirwaiz in his tweet wrote that terror and trauma on Kashmiris continues unabated as killing pursued as a state policy by India. He asked the government of India to stop this inhumanity as it will not achieve anything except further rebellion and hatred.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to two youth, Owais Ahmed Butt and Tahir Ramzan Dar, who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore on Thursday. He said that the Kashmiri people will not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and take their mission to its logical conclusion.

