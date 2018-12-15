Occupied by troops; Kulgam ITI remains closed for over 2 months

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) remains closed for the past two month after it was illegally occupied by the troops of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The CRPF troops have not allowed the students to enter the institute since they entered the building ahead of the first phase of municipal elections conducted on October 8, this year.

A student enrolled at the institute in a media interview said, “We held protests outside our institute and have been running from pillar to post, but the Indian forces refuse to budge.”

Principal of the institute, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, said he has time and again intimated the authorities about this problem. “Our students have been suffering as the institute has remained closed,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...