Selfless leader Khaliq Ganai shows path to victory: Rehmani

Islamabad, December 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has paid glowing tributes to martyred leader, Abdul Khaliq Ganai (Jamal Afghani).

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged people to keep the torch of freedom burning till victory and never forget the services and sacrifices of those pioneers who laid foundation of the freedom movement with their blood.

He said patriotism and inspiration of freedom for one’s homeland was hallmark of every inhabitant of country without which he had no recognition or identification. He reminded that Abdul Khaliq Ganai ranked high among such patriots in Jammu and Kashmir. And he demonstrated devotion and capability in both fields of the movement—political and armed struggle.

Abdul Khaliq Ganai started his patriotic political struggle in 1970s as a young student and organised armed freedom struggle in 1980s and was martyred in custody of the Indian army in Kashmir. His martyrdom sent shock and anger waves across the Kashmir, life was paralysed for three days and he was laid to rest in his home town Kaloosa Bandipora with last funeral rites by thousands of mourners.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani condemned killings of youth by Indian army in of Pulwama and paid rich tributes to martyrs. He expressed profound anguish and anger over ten killings and injuries to innocent teens by pellets in recent days.

He warned that the consequences of paying no heed to the current UN HRC inquiry report on Kashmir could be disastrous for peace and stability in the region. He called upon all stakeholders of Kashmir dispute to focus on the current pathetic condition of the occupied territory through an innovative angle and method to resolve the longest political conflict after WW11 on planet Earth.

