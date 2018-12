Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Magam town of Budgam district, today, to mark the 11th martyrdom anniversary of a youth.

The youth, Zahoor Ahmed Mir, was killed on December 15, 2007 when Indian troops opened fire on the protesters demanding establishment of a college in the area.

“As the protests were spreading, forces’ personnel opened fire and a bullet hit Zahoor Ahmed and he was killed,” said a local resident.

Like this: Like Loading...