Sofi Muhammad Akbar remembered in IOK on death anniversary

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi (MeA) has paid glowing tributes to noted liberation leader and its founding member, Sofi Muhammad Akbar, on his death anniversary.

The MeA organized a function in Srinagar to observe death anniversary of Sofi Muhammad Akbar. Hurriyat leaders and activists including Advocate Bashir Ahmed Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Shabbir Siddiqi participated in the function.

The speakers on the occasion paid glowing tributes to Sofi Muhammad Akbar for his commitment and honesty. They said that Sofi Akbar had envisioned the indigenous political resistance and had taught his cadre the skills of courage and steadfastness. They added that his mission continues with full vigour and valour; and will continue till reached its logical conclusion.

The participants unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the pre-planned genocide in Pulwama. They said that the Indian troops fired on the peaceful civilians to spread terror so that freedom-loving people of Kashmir surrender their demand for freedom.

At the end the MeA President, Mir Muhammad Iqbal, thanked all the participants and asked the party activists to carry forward the mission of Sofi Muhammad Akbar.

