Students in Srinagar, Sopore protest against Pulwama killings

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students held forceful demonstrations in Srinagar and Sopore, today, against the killings in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred ten Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of district, today.

Hundreds of students of various departments of Kashmir University assembled at Allama Iqbal Library lawns and later marched through varsity campus chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. They termed the civilian killings in Pulwama as “a massacre, a bloodbath”. The students also held funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

The students of Amar Singh College in Srinagar also held protests and clashed with the Indian forces’ personnel.

Meanwhile, massive clashes broke out between students and the Indian forces’ personnel in Sopore town after the students of Sopore Degree College staged protests against the killings.

