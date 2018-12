Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, authorities have ordered imposition of strict restrictions within the jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, MR Gunj, Ram Munshibagh, Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of the district Srinagar tomorrow.



The restrictions to be imposed to prevent JRL march tomorrow against the killings in Pulwama towards the Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar.

