Give a Kashmiri bad name and kill him, Rawat carves ‘rule’

New Delhi, December 16 (KMS): Give ‘somebody’ a bad name and then hang him is something clearly evident in the brazen attempt by Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat to justify the killing of civilians in indiscriminate firing by his troops in Pulwama, yesterday.

General Bipin Rawat in an interview with CNN-News18 Saturday night shamelessly drew a parallel between stone-pelters and ‘militants’ to create logic for killing civilians.

While reiterating his self-styled stand that ‘stone is as lethal as gun in Kashmir’, the army chief equated stone-pelters in Kashmir with ‘militants’.

He tried to hoodwink the world over such a large-scale civilian killings in Kashmir by saying, “The forces lose their calm only when there is a question of an appropriate reaction to the stone-pelters.”

General Rawat went on to add, “The question is – how should the army react? We avoid using guns in cases of stone pelting, because we are answerable in the court of law. But in today’s time, a stone is as lethal as a rifle.”

However, he says goodbye to even an iota of rationality, if any, when he says, “When my men face dilemma as how would they respond to stone pelting, I tell them you can’t pelt stones in return, use arms.”

General Rawat’s comments come on a day when 10 people mostly civilians lost their lives when troops opened fire on protesters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...