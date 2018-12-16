Hurriyat leaders continue to condemn bloodbath in IOK

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the continued bloodbath by Indian troops terming it as genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian government and its stooges in the territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu strongly condemned the massacre of more than 10 youth in Pulwama district and described it as the cold-blooded murder at the hands of Indian forces.

He said Indian forces are committing genocide of the Kashmiris and the world is observing a criminal silence. He said India is fighting a lost battle in Kashmir as Kashmiris are showing a strong resistance to the Indian military presence. He said Indian forces are acting out of frustration and are destroying everything coming in their way.

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the fresh spell of killing of almost a dozen youth in Pulwama at the hand of Indian forces. It said what happened in Pulwama yesterday reflects the high-handedness with regard to Kashmir which it treats as its colony under occupation through its repressive military control.

Spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front denounced the civilian killings and said, “Showering bullets on unarmed civilians is a barbaric act.”

Chief spokesman of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir advocate Zahid Ali in a statement in Srinagar, expressing deep sorrow over the killings, said, “Pulwama massacre has unveiled brutal face of New Delhi.”

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone, denouncing the fresh killing spree, said that India was employing every tactic to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed in his statement issued in Brussels denounced a new episode of massacre of Kashmiris in Palwama and said it is the worst kind of brutality.

