JKPFL pays tributes to Jamal Afghani in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, December 16 (KMS): The activists and sympathizers of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), today, organized a special gathering in Muzaffarabad where Quran Khawani was offered and tributes paid to martyred leader, Abdul Khaliq Ganai (Jamal Afghani).

The JKPFL Chairman, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani on the occasion threw light on the political and armed struggle of Abdul Khaliq Ganai 1970 to December 15, 19983. He said that Abdul Khaliq Ganai demonstrated devotion and capability in both fields of the movement–political and armed struggle.



Such gatherings to pay tributes to the martyred Abdul Khaliq Ganai were also held in Srinaga, Bandipora and other parts of occupied Kashmir.

A resolution was also passed on the occasion in which glowing tributes were paid to the 11 Pulwama youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation, yesterday.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani condemned killings of youth by Indian troops in Pulwama and paid rich tributes to martyrs. He warned that the consequences of paying no heed to the current UN HRC inquiry report on Kashmir could be disastrous for peace and stability in the region.

