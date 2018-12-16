KU, CUK postpone all exams scheduled on Monday

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir University (KU) and Central Kashmir University have postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on December 17 (tomorrow).

Public Relations Officer of the Kashmir University in a statement issued in Srinagar said fresh dates will be notified separately.

Bonafide medical and other emergencies, however, shall be exempted from the restrictions, he added.

Meanwhile, Central University of Kashmir has also postponed all the examinations scheduled on Monday, said a varsity spokesman on Sunday. The fresh dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately, said the spokesman.

