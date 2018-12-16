March towards army headquarters tomorrow

Thousands attend martyrs’ funerals in IOK

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a grand march will be conducted towards the Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, tomorrow.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the killings by Indian troops in Pulwama district, yesterday. The authorities have imposed strict restrictions to prevent the march; however, the Hurriyat leadership has asked the people to conduct the march, against all odds. In view of the march, the University of Kashmir, Central Kashmir University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology have postponed all examinations scheduled to be held, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in the funerals of 11 martyred youth in different areas of Pulwama district. Despite heavy deployment of Indian forces in the district, people including elderly, women and children poured in the native villages of the martyrs in South Kashmir to have their last glimpse. Most of the martyrs were laid to rest, last night, while funerals of two martyrs, Zahoor Ahmad Thoker and Abid Hussain Lone were offered in Sirnoo and Kareemabad, today. Vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion.

The troops had killed as many as 11 Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district, yesterday. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces’ personnel were deliberately hitting faces and heads of the protesters to kill them.

On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed across the Kashmir valley and in Banihal, Khari, Bhadarwah, Doda, Thathri, Gandoh and Kishtwar areas of Jammu region for the second consecutive day, today. The strike is a part of the three-day shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the fresh killings. Indian authorities suspended mobile internet and train services in the territory.

A protest demonstration organized by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement was held outside Jammu Press Club against the continued killings and human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Indian police arrested Engineer Abdur Rasheed along with dozens of his followers during a march from Rajbagh to UN office in Sonawar, Srinagar, today. The protestors demanded implementation of the UN resolutions to end the bloodshed in Kashmir.

Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement condemned the house arrest of party President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi.

In Jakarta, scores of people staged a protest demonstration against the massacre of Kashmiri civilians by Indian troops. The protesters including the relatives of an Indonesian woman, who was rendered widow after the killing of her husband, Abid Hussain Lone, in the forces’ action in Pulwama, yesterday, asked India to end bloodshed in the occupied territory.

