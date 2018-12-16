Police foil ER Rasheed’s march towards UN office

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police foiled the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) march towards the UN office and detained party Chairman, Engineer Abdur Rasheed along with several activists in Srinagar, today.

The protesters carrying banners, placards and black flags started a the march from Rajbagh and proceeded towards UN office in Sonawar but a large contingent of police stopped the procession near Zero Bridge and took Er Rasheed and other party activists in custody and lodged them in police station Rajbagh, Srinagar.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Indian forces. They demanded implementation of UN resolutions to end the bloodshed in Kashmir.

