Protest demo in Jammu against killings in Valley

Jammu, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a protest demonstration, under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement was held outside Jammu Press Club against the continued killings and human rights violations by Indian troops.

The President of United Peace Movement, Himmat Singh, Babu Singh, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Advocate Muhammad Rasheed Qureshi, President of Sikh Intellectual Circle, Sardar Narendra Singh Khalsa, Bagor Dev Singh, Sardar Kalwant Singh and Deedar Singh besides a large number of people participated in the protest demonstration.

Sardar Narendra Singh Khalsa and others addressing on the occasion said that the pending Kashmir dispute was a threat to regional peace. They urged India to give up its intransigence and come forward and settle the lingering dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

They also demanded repeal of the draconian laws including Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and halt to use of pellet guns and other lethal weapons on peaceful protesters.

