Protesters in Indonesia call for end to Kashmiris’ killings

Jakarta, December 16 (KMS): Relatives of a woman, who was widowed, with her Kashmiri husband martyred in Indian forces’ firing in Pulwama, occupied Kashmir, staged a protest demonstration in Jakarta on Sunday, asking India to end bloodshed in Kashmir.

The protesters were holding placards, demanding an end to the killings of Kashmiris and also expressed solidarity with the widow Indonesian woman, Saima.

The woman’s husband, Abid Hussain Lone, an MBA pass out from a university in Indonesia, was killed in forces’ firing on civilians when he was outside his home. The Indonesian woman’s mother was among the protesters at Jarkata and she also called her daughter in Kashmir expressed condolences over Abid’s killing.

The protesters said that there should be an immediate end to the killings of innocent Kashmiris as same was against humanity.

Besides Abid, 10 other youth were killed during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Saturday.

