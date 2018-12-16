Shutdown continues in Kashmir, Jammu region

March towards army headquarters tomorrow

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir and Chenab valley in Jammu region for the second consecutive day, today, to mourn the killings of 11 Kashmiris by Indian troops.

The youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district, yesterday. Today’s strike is part of the three-day shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Indian authorities suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar and all other parts of the territory. Train service also continues to suspended in the territory.

On the call of JRL, a march will be conducted towards Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, to register protest against the killings. The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement in Srinagar said, “It would be far better for India to finish Kashmiris, off once and for all as India is only interested in our territory and forcibly holding it while systematically eliminating the people”.

“That is why the leadership has asked India to do that as we march towards their army headquarters in Badami Bagh on Monday. Or else, stop the killings and massacres and resolve the dispute and save human lives,” the JRL statement added. “South of Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard for its people especially the youth, as 11 of its residents were killed today by the Indian armed forces who went on a rampage in Pulwama as India executes its war on Kashmir,” the statement read.

Seven civilians Shabaz Ali, Suhail Ahmed, Liaqat Ahmed, Murtaza Ahmed, Amir Ahmed, Abid Hussain and Tauseef Ahmed were murdered by troops in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district when they were protesting against the killing of three youth during a cordon and search operation in the same area, yesterday.

The JRL said that the Indian army chief had already hinted at the increase in civilian killings with impunity in his recent shocking statements. The leadership deplored that “There is not even a whimper of protest or concern at these brutal killings shown by any in India that calls itself to be a land of Ahinsa and Gandhian ideals is also hugely disappointing.” The leadership said that when it comes to Kashmir all these claims get exposed, all become deaf, dumb and blind to it, fearing to take a stand on it as the shrill cacophony of jingoism and hyper nationalism takes sway.”

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in the Chenab valley of Jammu region, today. Shutdown is being observed in Banihal, Khari, Bhadarwah, Doda, Thathri, Gandoh and Kishtwar areas of Chenab valley in Jammu region following the shutdown called by the Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah, Seerat Committee Doda and Majlis-e-Shoura Kishtwar to lodge protest against the Pulwama killings.

They said that shutdown affected normal life as the majority of the shops and business establishments remained shut and local traffic also remained affected in the areas.

