Syed Ali Gilani condemns Pulwama massacre

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani, has condemned the Pulwama massacre in which 11 Kashmiris were killed and more than 100 injured by the pallets and bullets at the hands of Indian forces.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said India claims to have the brave and disciplined army of the world, but in reality they are so cowards and timed that they shower bullets and pallets to the unarmed people especially kids. They try test their muscles and arsenal on the peaceful protestors who are just demanding their basic and fundamental right, right to self-determination promised by their own leaders, he added.

He questioned the so-called champions of the “Humanity and Democracy” that is this your humanity to use deadly weaponry against peaceful people? Everywhere there are protests, even violent but neither in the world nor in India itself they are showered bullets and pallets, but we being Muslims fighting for our rights here, every tool of state terrorism, bullets, pallets, arrests, killings, rapes and harassments all are legalized and justified in garb of security, he added

He said that even the brutalities have a limit, beasts too get exhausted but Indian atrocities, their unjust behaviour and the iron fist seems to have no end. “We have read in history about the heinous crimes of “Changez and Halako”, but the repression and oppression we are subjected to have surpassed them as well, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar condemned the Indian state terrorism against innocent people who just demand their right to self-determination.

He said the uprising against India’s rule over Kashmir is neither new nor surprising in fact the resentment of broken promises and the brutality of the response is equally familiar. India always came down hard on a widespread uprising in the Kashmir valley – killing, torturing, disappearing, and imprisoning thousands to silence the voices and demand of freedom from Indian brutal occupation, he maintained

Like this: Like Loading...