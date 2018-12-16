Thousands swarm in Pulwama to attend martyrs’ funerals

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in the funerals of civilian youth in different villages of Pulwama district.

Despite heavy deployment of Indian forces in the entire Pulwama district, thousands of people managed to reach and see the last glimpse of the Kashmiri martyrs.

Mourners including women, elderly and children, from near and far-off areas, swarmed in native villages of the martyrs in the South Kashmir and participated in the last rites of the latest victims of Indian state terrorism. Eight of the martyrs were laid to rest amid tears and sobs in different villages of Pulwama district. Vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion.

The funerals of two martyrs Zahoor Ahmad Thoker and Abid Hussain Lone will be held, today. Pulwama district witnessed complete shutdown against the killings.

As many as 10 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition including bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

