CPI-M moves Indian apex court to support Article 370

New Delhi, December 17 (KMS): The Communist Party of India-Marxist has filed an application against the Special Leave Petition pending with the Indian Supreme Court challenging Article 370 of the Constitution.

The party in a statement said, “The CPI-M is of the unequivocal opinion that Article 370 shall in no circumstance be annulled, modified or repealed.” The party said it opposes the relief sought in the Special Leave Petition.

“As a matter of fact, the declaration sought and the grounds projected and highlighted in the SLP have already been adjudicated by the Supreme Court….

The contentions were rejected in those cases,” it said.

The party said, the special status guaranteed to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution of India which has assumed the permanent feature in the Constitution requires protection as any alteration would be against the policy of federalism envisaged by the framers of Constitution. The Intervention Application has been filed through Resmitha R. Chandran Advocate-On-Record.

Senior Advocate P.V. Surendranath will appear and argue the matter in the Supreme Court for the applicants. The application has been filed by Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, CPI-M Kashmir leader.

