Curbs after killings add to brutalities: JKDFP

Srinagar December 17 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that curbs and restrictions after killing add to brutalities.

The JKDFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the imposition of curfew in Srinagar and south Kashmir areas and said Indian authorities and their local agents don’t allow people even to mourn.

He said caging people after every brutal killing has become a norm in Kashmir and ironically the Indian authorities are posing as if nothing is wrong in the disputed region. Unfortunately, the whole world is deceived by the Indian propaganda and there is not a single voice in the whole world to condemn the Indian brutalities in Kashmir, the spokesman added.

He said the men in uniform have been set free to kill and injure whosoever tries to raise voice against the ongoing state terrorism in Kashmir. The killing of unarmed civilians has become a norm in the disputed region and this all is done by a country which claims to be the largest democracy. The party, however, pledged to take the cause of freedom forward at any cost.

The spokesman hailed the steadfastness of the people of Kashmir against the brutal and inhuman approach of India. He said people of Kashmir have burnt down their boats and they have decided to keep the journey on until they are granted an opportunity to decide about their political future.

Expressing solidarity with the people, whose nears and dears were massacred by the Indian forces at Kharepora area of Pulwama, the spokesman said blood of innocent youth will soon destroy the castles of oppression.

