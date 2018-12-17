Gilani condemns police action against Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar December 17 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the undemocratic actions of Indian police against Hurriyat leaders and activists in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani was scheduled to move towards Badami Bagh as per the JRL programme, today, but Indian police did not allow him to come out of his residence as they had sealed the main gate of his residence from outside.

He said, “We had planned to peacefully march towards Badami Bagh and ask the Indian army officers not to kill us in small groups and in phases, as it will take you a long time. You have been massacring us daily, blinding us regularly, molesting our womenfolk repeatedly and bulldozing our property in every nook and corner, so we want to make your job easy by presenting ourselves enmass to quench your blood thirst.”

He expressed profound grief and shock on the carnage of Pulwama where dozens of innocent youth have been killed in broad-day-light in front of their relatives and said that their grief-stricken sobs and innocent cries did not get any response from stone hearted rulers.

He termed the Pulwama carnage just an addition to the hundreds of massacres like Gawkadal, Alamgari Bazaar, Handwara, Zakoora, Kupwara, Hawal, Khanyar, Sopore, Baramulla, Lalchowk, Tangpora, Kashtwar, Chatisinghpora, Brakpora, Wandhama, Mehjoor Nagar and Nadi Marg.

He said the inhuman and ruthless attitude by Indian forces is going on for the last 71 years and the loss of hundreds of thousands of precious lives is a blot on the so-called Indian democracy and their local stooges, who are partners in this heinous crime and no conscious human can forgive them for this brutality and bloodshed.

Hailing the Pakistan premier’s statement, that the issue of gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir will be taken up in UN Security Council, he said Pakistan, being a prime partner of the dispute, needs to do much more than statements as the genocide here seems to have no end.

He appealed Pakistan to have vigorous consultations with likeminded, friendly and Muslim nations to convene and urgent meeting of OIC and put a check on this carnage and blood bath on daily basis.

