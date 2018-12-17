JKLF condemns killing & arrest spree in IOK

Srinagar December 17 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has said killing unarmed civilians with impunity and putting a blanket ban on mourning and peaceful protests is an example of anti-democratic approach in Kashmir.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Killing unarmed civilians is no bravery and putting ban on peaceful political protests is no democracy.”

He also condemned the spree of arrests, nocturnal raids, imposition of curfew and restrictions across Kashmir, and said, “Issuing threatening statements to people is a bid to sabotage people’s march towards Badami Bagh army cantonment”.

Meanwhile, police raided the house of JKLF senior leader Muhammad Yasin Butt and took him in custody. He has been detained at Nigeen police station, Srinagar. Another party leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, is already in police custody. He was shifted to Kothi-Bagh police station, yesterday. Police on Sunday also arrested JKLF Vice Chairman Showkt Ahmad Bakhshi. JKLF Zonal Organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri is also languishing at Maisuma police station.

In a bid to arrest JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, police raided the residences of some of his friends and well-wishers. Similar raids were conducted against Sheikh Abdul Rashid and many other party leaders, the spokesman said.

