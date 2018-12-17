JKSDMI organises All Parties Kashmir Conference in Bradford

Bradford, December 17 (KMS): The Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) organised an All Parties Kashmir Conference in Sunni College, Bradford on the recent killings of innocent Kashmiris in Pulwama by the forces.

Speakers on the occasion were Shadow Minister for Justice, Barrister Imran Hussain, MP, Senior Vice Chairman of APPG on Kashmir in the British Parliament, APHC-AJK chapter leaders Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Aijaz Ahmad Rehmani, JKSDMI Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain, Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan, Tariq Butt, Haji Mohammed Najeeb, Members of Youth Parliament of Britain Muzdalfa Ahmed and Arqam Alhadeed.

The representatives of different political and social organisations of Kashmir & Pakistan working in UK also attended the conference.

All the speakers condemned the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and asked the international community especially British and European governments to raise their voice for suffering Kashmiris. They also decided to hold similar conferences in all over the UK and Europe to mobilise the Kashmiri Diaspora for their campaign to achieve right to self-determination as well as putting pressure on the governments through their parliamentarians to stop human rights violations in Kashmir.

Raja Najabat Hussain announced that his team would be organising meetings with the support of Friends of Kashmir in the British Parliament and political party leaders in UK and Europe to get their support for the Kashmiris.

He assured the visiting delegation of APHC-AJK Chapter leaders Abdul Hameed Lone and Syed Aijaz Ahmad Rehmani in presence of different party representatives that they will not forget their brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir and raise their voice in every Parliament and Town Hall in UK and Europe.

“The JKSDMI is committed to lobby the Kashmir cause at the international level on diplomatic front until we achieve the right of self-determination in Jammu and Kashmir,” he maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...