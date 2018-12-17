OIC asks Delhi to allow fact-finding mission to IOK

Jeddah, December 17 (KMS): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the Pulwama killings and asked Delhi to allow sending of a fact-finding mission to the valley.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter OIC wrote: “OIC General Secretariat expressed strong condemnation of the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir where direct shooting at demonstrators in Pulwama district claimed the lives of a number of innocent citizens.”

The OIC in a statement urged the Indian government to put an end to the human rights abuses. “The excessive and arbitrary use of force by Indian forces against innocent civilians, peacefully protesting for their legitimate rights, is deplorable and a blatant violation of their human rights including the right to life, right to freedom of expression, right to peaceful protests and assembly and other fundamental human rights,” the statement added.

“The objective report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued in June this year, aptly covers these violations in detail. The High Commissioner for Human Rights also called for establishing a Commission of Inquiry under UN auspices to comprehensively investigate the confirmed allegations of human rights violations, which are fully supported by the IPHRC,” said the statement.

The statement said the commission notes that the modern history of Kashmir has become synonymous with insidious systematic and systemic ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Kashmiris where all possible means of violence including mass blinding through pellet guns, rape and molestation against women, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of youth are used to quell their legitimate and well recognized demand for self-determination.

“The Commission also urges the Government of India to abide by its international human rights obligations by bringing an end to the gross human rights violations and allow the international human rights community including the UN and OIC to visit Kashmir to objectively and independently report on the human rights situation,” it said.

