Pulwama Pandit family mourns Zahoor Thokar killing

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit family is mourning the killing of a neighbor Muslim youth, Zahoor Thokar, in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district.

Zahoor Thokar along with 10 other Kashmiris was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the district on Saturday.

“He was a nice boy and has tended our kitchen garden many times. He would play cricket with our children,” said a female member of the Pandit family. Around seven Pandit families live next to the residence of Thokar in Sirnoo village.

“I was pained to see the funeral from the window of my house. His death came as a shock and we will live with his memories of playing in our lawn,” said another family member.

“I have played with him and can never forget him,” said a student in college. On whether they face any threat living as a minority in this volatile area of Pulwama in South Kashmir, a family member responded, “These boys are clear that their aim is not to harass anybody but to achieve something else [freedom].”

Like this: Like Loading...