Shabbir Dar, Bilal Sidiqui & others denounce Pulwama killings

Srinagar December 17 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat Chairman Bilal Sidiqui and other Hurriyat leaders have denounced the Pulwama killings at the hands of Indian forces terming the action as the worst kind of brutality.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said one day India has to give answer to human rights violations. He said that Indian troops did not even spare 18 months old Hiba and even a youth who had gone to get milk for his three months baby was also brutally killed by Indian forces.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui described the Pulwama massacre as continuation of the long list of such brutal massacres by Indian forces since their arrival in Kashmir in 1947 to crush the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi while condemning the bloodshed in Kashmir, said the world community should take strict action against the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Behanji and Chairman Molvi Bashir Ahmad in their joint statement said that the Pulwama carnage had once again exposed the real face of India before the international community.

The Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz Yasmeen Raja said that India could not succeed in suppressing the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, scores of members of the civil society of Sopore held a protest demonstration at General Bus Stand in Sopore against the civilian killings and raised slogans against the Indian brutalities. The protestors were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like: ‘Stop innocent killings in Kashmir’.

The Traders Federation of Baramulla also expressed shock and grief over the Pulwama killings.

