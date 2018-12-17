Strict restrictions in Srinagar to prevent JRL march

Shutdown continues across occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have imposed curfew like restrictions across Srinagar and adjoining areas to prevent a march towards the Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, today.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against the killings by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Saturday.

Restrictions have been especially imposed within the jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Ram Munshibagh, Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of the Srinagar.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown being observed for the third consecutive day, today, in Srinagar, Gandarbal, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian Banihal, Khari, Bhadarwah, Doda, Thathri, Gandoh, Ramban, Kishtwar and Poonch and others areas of the territory. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

On Saturday, the troops had killed as many as 11 Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district.

