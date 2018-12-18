Body of womn found in Srinagar

Police arrest TeH leader in Doda

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, body of a middle-aged woman was found in Srinagar, while seven members of a family were injured in an attack by unidentified men in Rajouri district.

The body of the woman was found on the banks of river Jhelum near Bangander Soiteng in the city, police said.

In another incident, at least seven people of a family were injured in an attack by unidentified men in Bal Jarallan village of Rajouri. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are under treatment, police said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Palma of Rajouri staged a protest against the Indian troops for not allow the local people to transport a power transformer from the Indian army camp area and blocked the Rajouri-Kotranka road for several hours. The porters said, “A new power transformer was issued for a water supply scheme of the public health engineering department. On Monday, the transformer was brought in the area, but the Indian army did not allow us to take it from its camp in the area.”

Indian police arrested a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) leader Noor Mohammad alias Fayaz Malik in Doda district and a youth, Zahoor Ahmed Kamal alias Nika Kamal in Kishtwar town, a senior police officer said.

