Court issues notice to Delhi over Aasiya’s solitary confinement

New Delhi, December 18 (KMS): Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Government of India and Inspector General Prisons on the petition filed by Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her two aides Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen against their solitary confinement.

The petition states that the solitary confinement is the violation of their human rights. The three Kashmiri women leaders are under the custody of India’s National Investigating Agency over false charges.

The NIA on November 14 filed a charge-sheet against Aasiya Andrabi, based entirely on her social media posts and media interviews.

Like this: Like Loading...