Dr Nazir Gilani thanks Cuban ambassador over Kashmir support

Dr Gilani in the letter pointed out that United Nations made its first direct contact with Kashmir, when UN Secretary General visited Srinagar from 20-22 March 1959.

Excellency on my personal behalf and on behalf of all my colleagues at JKCHR, we extend our most sincere greetings to you and the Cuban people for their continued support of Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and in particular your support to the people of Kashmir during UN Security Council debates at the UN.

In particular I would like to flag the most important support provided by Cuba to the proposal of Pakistan made on 16 January 1957 at the 761st Meeting of the UN Security Council (Para 112) to break the logjam on the demilitarisation in Kashmir. We also acknowledge and remain grateful to the Government and People of Cuba for joining Australia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Norther Ireland and United States of America in bringing the Resolution S/3787 dated 14 February 1957 for the use of a temporary United Nations force in connection with demilitarisation in Kashmir.

JKCHR wishes to point out that United Nations made its first direct contact with Kashmir, when UN Secretary General visited Srinagar from 20-22 March 1959. At that point Indian Citizens needed an ‘Entry Permit’ to visit the State. Unfortunately the Permit restriction was rescinded by PM of Indian occupied Kashmir on 31 March 1959. Now there are no holds barred for an Indian citizen to enter Kashmir except that a Kashmiri needs a visa to visit his home and family in Kashmir. Circumstances have altered the case.

It is after 59 years that United Nations, through its High Commissioner for Human Rights has re-established an indirect contact with the situation in Kashmir and has produced a report on “Human Rights Situation”. The methodology used for this indirect contact is “Remote Monitoring”. UN Secretary General has endorsed this report as the “Voice of UN”.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights 14 June 2018 report points to the presence of 500,000 – 700,000 Indian troops, which make Kashmir one of the most militarised zones in the world. These forces have waged a war on men, women and children in Kashmir. UN Secretary General’s 16 May 2018 report on “Children and armed conflict” has pointed out that Indian security forces have killed Kashmiri children and are using them to ‘spy’ for them. The practice is a war crime.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report has missed out on a number of important issues that JKCHR had raised with the officers at OHCHR in September 2016 and in June 2017 in Geneva and with the “UN Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the rights of people to selfdetermination” in July 2016 at the UN in New York.

The findings in the report and the recommendation for the establishment of a “commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into the allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir”, is the second indirect contact with the people, who according to UN are fighting for “rights and dignity” and “security and self determination”.

We were exceptionally disheartened to note that Cuba was one of the five other countries, who rejected the report during the General Debate on it at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva. Although the mathematics of six countries would not disturb the merits of the report, yet the misdirection of wisdom by Cuban ambassador in Geneva at this critical moment in the history of Kashmir is a cause of concern to us.

We would respectfully request you to very kindly transmit our concern to your Capital and update the Cuban ambassador in Geneva, on Cuban role during UN Security Council debates on “India-Pakistan Question” (previously designated as Kashmir Question). Cuba has always remained on the side of people’s rights and dignity. I remain confident, that Cuba would continue to live up to its UN Charter obligations.

I would also request you to please check your diary for a meeting at your convenience with a JKCHR delegation in this regard, comprising of Kashmiris from various disciplines.

Excellency kindly rest assured of my best regards and highest considerations.

