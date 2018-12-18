Funeral in absentia held for Pulwama victims

Amnesty for thorough, fair probe into carnage

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, funeral prayers in absentia were held at different places in the territory, today, for those killed by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Saturday.



Call for the prayers was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. A large number of people including pro-freedom leaders and activists attended the funerals at Soura, Maisuma, Hyderpora, Amirakadal Lalchowk and Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. Funeral prayers in absentia were also offered outside the office of APHC-AJK in Islamabad.

The leaders and activists on the occasion said that unprovoked firing by trigger-happy Indian troops had proved that India was on a genocide mission in occupied Kashmir. They said that despite Indian army’s disproportionate response to the peaceful protests, Kashmiris would never compromise on the noble mission of their martyrs.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while hailing the statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir asked for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to put a check on the bloodbath taking place in Kashmir. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has described it as height of cruelty that Hurriyat leaders are not even allowed to visit the families of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Government of India and Inspector General Prisons on the petition filed by Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, against her solitary confinement in Tihar jail.

On the other hand, the world human rights watchdog Amnesty International has demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the massacre of civilians by Indian forces in Pulwama district. The Programmes Director of Amnesty India, Asmita Basu, in a statement called for prosecution of the troops responsible for the carnage in a civilian court of law.

Indian police arrested a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Noor Mohammad in Doda district and a youth, Zahoor Ahmed Kamal in Kishtwar town.

Former Indian Supreme Court judge, Justice Markandey Katju reacting sharply to the killings in Kashmir compared Indian army Chief General Bipin Rawat with British General Dyer saying, Indian army chief has started killing civilians in Kashmir like General Dyer did at Jalianwala Bagh.

