Funeral in absentia widely held for Pulwama victims

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, funeral prayers in absentia were held across the territory for the victims of Indian state terrorism in Pulwama district on Saturday.

Call for the prayers were given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Funeral prayers were held in Soura, Maisuma, Hyderpora areas and at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. People from all walks of life including Hurriyat activists attended the funeral prayers.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and workers including Mohammad Rafiq Uwasi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Rameez Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Shakeel Ahnmad Butt, Asif Raja, Nadeem Ahmad, Mohammad Imran Butt, Mubashir Ahmad, Mohammad Umar and large number of people offered funeral in absentia at Amira Kadal, Lal Chowk.

While condemning the brutal and ruthless killing of innocent people in Pulwama, the leaders said that unprovoked firing by these trigger happy forces had proved it beyond doubt that India was on a well planned mission of genocide in occupied Kashmir. They said that despite disproportionate response to the peaceful protests, “our resolve for freedom will never dilute nor, would we compromise on the noble mission of our martyrs.”

Tehreek-Muzahamat General Secretary Muhammad Salim Zargar led the funeral prayers at Soura in Srinagar. Tehreek-e-Mazahmat activists including Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed, Aijaz Rasool, Gulzar Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Rafiq, Abdul Qayoom and Aijaz Ahmed Wani also participated in the funeral.

Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement said, “As we mourn the Pulwama massacre, all roads leading to the Pulwama town are sealed and Hurriyat leadership continues to remain caged.”

