Funeral prayers in absentia for Pulwama martyrs held in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 18 (KMS): Funeral prayer in absentia was offered outside the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad, today, for the martyrs of Pulwama carnage in occupied Kashmir.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for the funeral prayers in absentia for the victims of Indian state terrorism.

A large number of people including Hurriyat AJK leaders participated in the funeral prayer. Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, led the funeral prayer.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Farooq Rehmani said that as a result of the sacrifices rendered by the young and old and women and children in occupied Kashmir, the people of Kashmir would soon see the dawn of freedom.

Indian forces had killed as many as 11 Kashmiris during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in Sirnoo area of Pulwama on Saturday. Around two hundred people were injured in the forces’ action.

