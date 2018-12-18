Gilani hails imran’s statement, demands OIC meeting on IOK killings

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while hailing the statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked for vigorous consultations for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to put a check on the bloodbath taking place in the territory on daily basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a series of tweets on Sunday condemned the ongoing killing spree unleashed by New Delhi in occupied Kashmir saying that Pakistan would raise the issue with the United Nations Security Council and would ask the World Body to fulfill its plebiscite commitment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani while responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement said, “Pakistan, being a prime party to the dispute, needs to do much more as the killings have no end in occupied Kashmir.”

The APHC chairman expressed profound grief and shock over Pulwama killings and termed the massacre as just an addition to the hundreds of massacres like Gawkadal, Alamgari Bazar, Handwara, Zakoora, Kupwara, Hawal, Khanyar, Sopore, Baramulla, Lalchowk, Tangpora, Kishtwar, Chatisinghpora, Brakpora, Wandhama, Mehjoor Nagar, Nadi Marg.”

He said the inhuman and ruthless attitude of the Indian forces and the loss of hundreds of thousands of precious lives is a blot on New Delhi’s democracy.

On Monday, Indian police did not allow Syed Ali Gilani to come out of his residence by locking the main gate of his house from outside. An APHC spokesman in a statement said that the move was aimed at preventing Syed Ali Gilani from leading a march towards the Badami Bagh army headquarters in Srinagar.

