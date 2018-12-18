Hurriyat leaders not allowed to even mourn killings: Sehrai

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has termed it as height of cruelty that Hurriyat leaders are not even allowed to visit the families of the martyrs and mourn the killings.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the resistance leadership and activists are continuously caged and political space is denied to them.

The APHC leader justified the resentment shown by Kashmiri youth saying it is not just a passion but the outcome of unresolved and lingering Kashmir dispute, unending curbs on political activities and stubborn attitude that has created political uncertainty in the occupied territory.

He termed the so-called judicial probe ordered by the authorities into Pulwama killings as farce, saying, “We know the reality and outcome of these so-called probes in which not even a single soldier or policeman has been booked, let alone punished, for the last three decades. In fact, the forces’ personnel were awarded and promoted at the cost of human lives.”

He expressed condolence with the bereaved families including an Indonesian girl who also lost her husband.

On the remarks made by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat that ‘stones are more lethal than pellets and bullets’, the TeH chairman said, Rawat’s “war mongering and hyper-nationalism has exposed his professional and moral bankruptcy”.

