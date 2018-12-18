Judge Katju compares Gen Rawat with Gen Dyer for IOK massacre

‘Three cheers for army for starting killing civilians in Kashmir’

New Delhi, December 18 (KMS): Former Indian Supreme Court judge, Justice Markandey Katju has criticized the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, for carrying out the massacre of civilians in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir.

Reacting sharply to the killing of 11 Kashmiris in firing by Indian troops in Pulwama on Saturday, Katju¸ who has also been the chairman of the Press Council of India, satirically wrote on twitter: “Congratulations to Gen Rawat whose soldiers killed 7 civilians in a Jallianwala Bagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian Army General.”

In another tweeter, Katju wrote, “Three cheers for the Indian army which has now started killing civilians in Kashmir, like Gen Dyer at Jalianwala Bagh, or Lt Calley at My Lai in Vietnam. All Indian army officers and soldiers should be given Bharat Ratna.”

