Massacres made a routine matter in IOK: KCSDS

AIMMM condemns Modi’s silence over killings

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) has reacted sharply to Indian Home Minister’s statement in which he had said that security situation has improved in the territory over the past four years.

KCSDS spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “On our death and devastation wrought by his forces, this was nothing short of a celebratory expression.”

The spokesperson said that massacres had been become a routine matter in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Majli-e-Mushawarat, (AIMMM), a joint platform of leading Muslim organizations in India, has condemned the killing of civilians in Pulwama district and demanded the resignation of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

AIMMM in a statement also urged the Indian government to pay compensation to the each victim family. AIMMM President Navaid Hamid said, “I condemn brutal killings of innocents in Pulwama district of Kashmir.”

He also slammed the Modi government for its silence over the killings. “It is utterly shameful that Indian government remained completely silent on this unfortunate incident and killings,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...