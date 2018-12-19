Detention of Waza, killings in IOK denounced

Srinagar, Dec 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza.

Mukhtar Waza was arrested along with party members Riyaz Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammad Asif and Aijaz Ahmed two days ago in Sangam area of Bijbehra when he was on his way to Pulwama to visit to the families of martyrs. Waza was lodged at Sadar police station in Islamabad town.

A JKPL spokesman in statement while terming the detention of party chairman as highly undemocratic and an act of political vendetta said Kashmiris will continue their liberation struggle despite all odds.

Meanwhile, two delegations of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Abdul Ahad Parra and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai visited Sirnoo, Kareemabad and Manghama areas of Pulwama and Syed Pora and Brath areas of Sopore in Baramulla district. The delegates addressed the programmes held in memory of the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed grief over the surge in killings in the occupied territory.

