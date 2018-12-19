Er Rasheed leads protest march against Pulwama killings

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly and Awami Ittehad Party Chairman, Engineer Abdur Rasheed Wednesday led a protest march in Handwara against the recent civilian killings by Indian troops in Pulwama.

Hundreds of protesters carrying placards, black flags and banners passed through various markets of Handwara while raising forceful slogans against the Pulwama massacre and other brutalities being committed by the troops across the territory.

Addressing the gathering, Engineer Rasheed said that nobody should underestimate the sacrifices of Kashmiris given for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He lamented that the people were facing worst at the hands of the Indian forces and security agencies every day.

“No one has a right to sell the sacrifices and any such move will be resisted tooth and nail. How it is possible that people of Kupwara will not feel the pain of their brothers in Pulwama as Kupwara has been the gateway of sufferings,” a party spokesman quoted Rasheed as having said.

He said the SOP is nothing but just eyewash to give an impression that the Indian forces were following a procedure. As if blinding and jailing Kashmiris was not enough, men in uniform have crossed all moralities to kill Kashmiris, he added.

On the occasion, protesters took a pledge to follow all those sensible voices that represent sentiments, aspirations and sacrifices of the Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...