Gilani undergoes eye surgery in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani underwent surgery of his right eye at a hospital in Srinagar.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Ali Gilani was taken to Sharp Sight Centre of Florence Hospital, Chanpora, for eye checkup on Tuesday. He said that a team of noted ophthalmologists conducted several tests of the pro-freedom leader and performed a minor surgery of his right eye.

“After the procedure, Syed Ali Gilani was discharged from the hospital with the advice of complete rest. Doctors further advised him for post-procedure checkup,” he added.

