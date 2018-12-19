India trampling democratic, moral values

Indian judge says army engaged in invincible war

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and senior Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have said that India is trampling over established democratic and moral values by keeping resistance leaders behind the bars after implicating them in fake cases.

Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, condemned the authorities’ action of subjecting Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to severe torture during a protest in Srinagar. They expressed serious concern over the solitary confinement of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her two aides in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the global trade organisations to link their investment and businesses in India to peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He pointed out that halting the means of trade with India would make New Delhi understand that human and political rights and values were far more important than economical and strategic relations.

Complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for the fifth consecutive day, today, against the civilian killings by Indian troops. The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has denounced the continued imposition of curfew in Pulwama town. Meanwhile, normal life came to a grinding halt in Kargil town of Ladakh region due to shutdown against the anti-people’s policies of the authorities.

Hundreds of people led by Engineer Abdur Rasheed conducted a protest march at Handwara against the Pulwama killings. The protesters carrying placards and black flags marched on the streets raising anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, India imposed President’s Rule in occupied Kashmir after the expiry of the six-month Governor’s Rule, today.

The students of Aligarh Muslim University held a protest demonstration at the varsity campus against the rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the killings in Pulwama. The students also sent a memorandum to Indian president inviting his attention towards the appalling human rights situation in Kashmir: Another protest was organized against the gruesome murder of Kashmiris by Indian troops in Pulwama at Jantar Mantar in New Dehli.

Former judge of Indian Supreme Court, Justice (retd) Markanday Katju in a recently published article on the situation of occupied Kashmir said, Indian army is engaged in an invincible war, adding that an army can fight another army, but it cannot fight the masses. Justice Katju advised the Indian soldiers not to behave like Field Marshal Keitel and General Jodl, or Generals Tojo and Yamashita, who were found guilty of atrocities and ordered to be hanged by the Nuremberg and Tokyo Tribunals.

The Malaysian Consultation Council of Islamic Organization, a conglomerate of 200 organizations, in a statement in Kuala Lumpur regretted the silence of the world community over the atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The organization deplored that the UN had stood actionless to stop the human rights violations in Kashmir.

