Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an officer of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has committed suicide in Poonch district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Satpal Jaswal of 72 BSF D Company deployed at Checka Gali Sabra in Mendhar area of the district shot himself with his service rifle inside a bunker while he was on duty.

This incident has raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 417 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

