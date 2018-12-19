IOK rights body seeks report on houses damaged during CASOs

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission issued a notice to Chief Secretary asking him to file a detailed compliance report on the issue of a total number of houses damaged by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in the territory, this year.

The notice was issued to Home Secretary, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and the police chief by division bench of the commission comprising Dilshad Shaheen and Abdul Hameed Mir. The commission has sought a detailed report on the issue by March 6, 2019.

The notice came in response to a petition filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

“What is the fault of the house owners,” the petitioner had asked in his petition saying that blowing up of houses by the troops is a war crime.

