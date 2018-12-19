Malaysian NGO says UN actionless to stop HR abuses in IOK

Condemns recent massacre by Indian troops in Pulwama

Kuala Lumpur, December 19 (KMS): The Malaysian Consultation Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), a conglomerate of 200 organizations, has condemned the recent massacre perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

A spokesman of MAPIM in a statement said, the conglomerate regrets the silence of the world community over the atrocities in Kashmir by Indian forces.

The spokesman said that report of the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, by Indian forces to curtail the rightful movement for right to self-determination in occupied Kashmir is unacceptable, and Malik is a legitimate leader of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

“It is most regretful that the UN has stood actionless to stop the human rights violations in Kashmir,” the spokesman of the conglomerate said. “We believe the atrocities inflicted on the Kashmiris by the forces will not be able to break the spirit of the Kashmiris for their struggle for self-determination,” he added.

The spokesman also said that keeping Yasin Malik in jail and not providing him with basic treatment for his deteriorating health was a criminal act as per the international law.

The spokesman said on record, they have received reports till November 2018, and forces have killed “48 people, besides arresting 169 and torturing 196”. “We have been informed that in the past three decades, the Indian forces have killed 95,234 people since January 1989 in which the custodial killing mounted to 7120,” the statement added.

“The UN Security Council must intervene immediately, lest this world agency will be regarded as a complicit to the crimes of war by Indian forces in Kashmir. The long-pending Kashmir conflict cannot be a protracted conflict as it will escalate into regional instability,” he said.

The statement said that MAPIM calls upon the OIC Secretary General to voice the group’s concern and to send a strong message to India against its decades of brutal acts against the people of Kashmir.

