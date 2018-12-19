Malik along with party activists shifted to unknown location

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have shifted the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik, along with eight party activists to some undisclosed location.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Yasin Malik was detained in Kothi Bagh police station a day ago after he tried to march towards Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar.

However, the spokesman added, “We went to meet them on Tuesday, but they were shifted to some unknown location.”

